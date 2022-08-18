Ned Byrd murder arrest: One of the men arrested in western NC now charged in killing of Wake deputy

Sources tell ABC11 that the white pickup truck has been found and may lead investigators to some answers in the deadly shooting of Ned Byrd.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the two men arrested in Burke County is now charged with the murder of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd.

Court documents uncovered Thursday morning confirm that Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, is charged with the murder of Ned Byrd.

Marin-Sotelo's mugshot appeared on the Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification website with a murder charge. The website said he had been arrested in Graham on Thursday morning.

Wake County Sheriff's Office refused to confirm if Marin-Sotelo was charged with Byrd's murder. That's when ABC11 crews went to the courthouse an uncovered the arrest warrant that confirmed that the murder charge was for Byrd's death.

Arturo Marin-Sotelo was one of the two men arrested Tuesday in Burke County on unrelated charges. A third man was arrested at a later time at a different location.

Investigators said Marin-Sotelo was transported to a detention center in Graham for questioning, after he was arrested in Burke County. After questioning, Wake County Sheriff's Office arrested him in the Byrd case. That is why his arresting location was listed as Graham.

All three men appear to be related. At this time, only Marin-Sotelo is charged in connection to Byrd's death. The other two men are being held on unrelated charges.

It remains unclear if the two other arrested men had anything to do with Byrd's murder. Sources tell ABC11 they may later be charged in connection to Ned Byrd's case, but as of Thursday they remain locked up on unrelated federal detainer charges.

Early Thursday morning, the pickup truck that investigators saw on video at the scene of Byrd's murder was found in Winston Salem.

Sources tell ABC11 that the truck may lead investigators to some answers that could help break open the case.

Meanwhile, Byrd's friends and family are preparing for a visitation, which will be held Thursday from 3-8 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Home on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh.

His funeral will then take place Friday at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church. Raleigh Police Department will close Glenwood Avenue at 10:30 a.m. and Byrd's casket will be led to the church for the funeral by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol's Caisson Unit.

The scene of the crime

Sometime between 11 p.m. Aug. 11 and 1 a.m. Aug. 12, Byrd was shot multiple times.

He was wearing a protective vest and had gotten out of his unmarked SUV while on patrol on Battle Bridge Road near Auburn Knightdale Road. He got out of his vehicle to check on something and left his canine partner, Sasha, inside.

Investigators have video from the scene of the crime. They previously released images showing a white truck (thought to be a Chevrolet Colorado or a GMC Canyon) that was at the scene around the time of the killing. Sources told ABC11 that the truck was later found in Winston Salem.

Outpouring of support

All of these updates come as the community continues to try to cope with the loss of Byrd through tributes visible across the community.

In the East Five Points community, where Byrd lived along East Whitaker Mill Road, blue ribbons are tied to utility poles. Neighbors said they will miss seeing his squad car parked out front of his home because it provided them with a sense of comfort.

"This has been a wonderful way to honor him to have the blue ribbons tied around these poles around the neighborhood. Really, as you drive by you can't help but think about him and send a prayer up for his service and wish him well on the next phase of his being," said neighbor Wanda Urbanska. "He was a friendly presence on this street. Out in his yard a lot. We all took comfort in having him live across the street from us. It was nice to see the sheriff's car out there. It just feels like a real loss for him personally, neighborhood, family and sheriff's department."

And at a bar in the Five Points area in Raleigh, they reserved a seat for him and put out a drink and a photo of the deputy in his honor.

Sheriff Gerald Baker said nobody in the department will rest until they figure out what happened and find justice for Byrd.

"Sometimes it happens in a day or so, sometimes it doesn't. But we're on it and we're going to be on it until that day comes," Baker said. "It's tough, but we're going to make and he's going to see us through. No questions about that. But I know that in the end, we'll get what we need to get who we're looking for."

