Landlord of Ned Byrd arrested for stealing mountain bikes, guns from deputy's home

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The landlord of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd has been charged with larceny after items were stolen from the fallen deputy's home just days after he was murdered.

Andrew Culbreth, 59, was charged with felony breaking and entering and larceny of a firearm on August 16.

Andrew Culbreth shares the same last name as Jason Culbreth, who spoke at Byrd's funeral and said he considered Byrd to be a brother. It's not know at this time how the two Culbreth's are related.

Arrest warrants accuse Culbreth of taking three mountain bikes, a bike helmet, ammunition and multiple guns from Byrd's home.

It's not known if the charges against the landlord are related to a truck and camping trailer that were taken from Byrd's home in what the Wake County Sheriff's office said was a "civil dispute."

According to a Wake County Sheriff's Office incident report, Byrd's 2019 Toyota Tacoma and 2020 Flyer camping trailer were both taken sometime Saturday night into Sunday morning (Aug 13-14).

Wake County Chief Legal Advisor Rick Brown said the missing truck and camper were "taken without permission" in an ongoing civil dispute. He said the items have since been recovered.

That happened just over 48 hours after someone shot Byrd multiple times while he was on duty.

On Tuesday, a second man was charged in the murder of Byrd who was shot and killed earlier this month in Wake County.

Tuesday's grand jury indictment identified 25-year-old Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, as a suspect along with his brother 29-year-old Arturo-Marin Sotelo.