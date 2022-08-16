Truck, camping trailer stolen from home of murdered deputy Ned Byrd just days after he was killed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Someone stole a truck and camping trailer from the home of murdered Wake County deputy Ned Byrd a few days after his death.

According to a Wake County Sheriff's Office incident report, Byrd's 2019 Toyota Tacoma and 2020 Flyer camping trailer were both stolen sometime Saturday night into Sunday morning (Aug 13-14).

That happened just over 48 hours after someone shot Byrd multiple times while he was on duty.

SEE ALSO: $100K reward offered for information about who killed Wake County deputy Ned Byrd

A manhunt for the killer remains ongoing, but investigators have not released many details about who could be responsible.

On Monday, Wake County Sheriff's Office did release images of a white truck that may be connected to the case. The blurry black and white images show a truck thought to be a Chevrolet Colorado or a GMC Canyon. It was seen on Battle Bridge Road, near Auburn Knightdale Road where Byrd was killed.

Wake County Sheriff's Office

Click here for a closer look at the above image (.pdf opens in new window)

James Johnson, a retired New York police officer now living in the Triangle, worked in narcotics and the anti-gang unit. He said it's not surprising that the officers are going through the scene as closely as they are.

"Even finding the weapon--even as they extract the rounds, every gun has a certain rifling," Johnson said. "So when it flies out, it spins a certain way so they identified a weapon through that."

He said investigators need to canvass the area for shell casings, anyone who may have heard shots, cameras, etc. And he added that it's important to keep the scene from being contaminated.

READ MORE: 'Never seen anything like this': Wake sheriff candidates talk grief, solutions after deputy killed

"One may think that they didn't find enough evidence but it's better, I would say. They want to be as thorough as possible, they're looking for shells, they're looking for rounds--anything," Johnson said. "It is imperative we find who did this, I'm so sick to my stomach about the officers being killed, my heart goes out to their families. It is imperative we catch this person because we want to show people they can't get away with this."

Baker mentioned getting help from the FBI and SBI.

They're also working to figure out a timeline with Byrd's latest locations and calls.

Baker has not confirmed whether they are looking for more than one suspect.

But he did say the department is working to piece things together and they feel this loss as a family.

"Sometimes it happens in a day or so, sometimes it doesn't. But we're on it and we're going to be on it until that day comes," Baker said. "It's tough, but we're going to make and he's going to see us through. No questions about that. But I know that in the end, we'll get what we need to get who we're looking for."