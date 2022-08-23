Wake County District Attorney: More charges expected to be announced in murder of Deputy Ned Byrd

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- More charges are expected to be announced in the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd this week.

Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, is in custody and charged with murder in the case, but authorities tell us more charges from the grand jury could be on the way as soon as Tuesday.

Deputy Byrd was shot and killed earlier this month in eastern Wake County.

Wake County District Attorney said that at least one more person is expected to face charges in the case and is anticipating an announcement will happen today or sometime soon from the grand jury or the Sheriff about additional charges.

Family, friends and members of law enforcement said their final goodbyes to Byrd in Raleigh last Friday.