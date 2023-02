NC non-profit, 'Back The Blue,' raises money for Wake County Sheriff's Office in honor of Ned Byrd

Byrd was shot and killed back in August while on duty.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The non-profit, Back The Blue NC, is donating $1,400 to Wake County Sheriff's Office in honor of deputy Ned Byrd.

He was shot and killed back in August while on duty.

The money donated will go to the K-9 unit.

There will be a presentation ceremony at the public safety center on Salisbury Street at 1 p.m.