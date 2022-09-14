Clayton woman celebrates 100th birthday with firefighters

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Family, friends and firefighters gathered to celebrate Aldine Parrish's 100th birthday.

Parrish is a lifelong Clayton resident, and she turned 100 on Saturday, Sept. 10.

She married Bo Parrish in 1943. Bo was a firefighter with Clayton for decades.

"I've said this, and it will always be true. The Clayton Fire Department is a stick-together family-type thing, and I thank God for the family-like connections we share here in Clayton. Bo loved Clayton, and he loved the Fire Department. We had a good life together," Parrish said.

At her 100th birthday party, current members of Clayton Fire Department arrived to surprise Parrish and take her on a ride in the 1947 model fire truck