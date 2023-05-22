All-American Week begins at Fort Bragg with division run

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- All-American Week is underway at Fort Bragg.

The 82nd Airborne Division is hosting current and former paratroopers, their families and the community.

This year celebrates the 40th anniversary of Operation Urgent Fury honoring the actions of the division during the invasion of Grenada in 1983.

All-American Week started with a division run early Monday morning. Other activities this week include a memorial ceremony, sports competitions and more.

Officials at Fort Bragg tell ABC11 this major event is about unifying people and building legacy.

"All American Week is a time for all of us paratroopers past and present to come together and not only honor the ultimate sacrifices made by those that came before us in the 82nd Airborne Division, America's guard of honor--but to also share stories," said LTC Anthony Class of the 82nd Airborne Division.