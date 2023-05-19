'We are part of the community.' Fort Bragg's All American Week isn't limited to service members

On Monday, service members will launch their annual tradition at Fort Bragg, All American Week.

On Monday, service members will launch their annual tradition at Fort Bragg, All American Week. The event will honor paratroopers, young and old, and remember those who've died in service.

Officials at Fort Bragg tell ABC11 this major event is about unifying people and building legacy.

"All American Week is a time for all of us paratroopers past and present to come together and not only honor the ultimate sacrifices made by those that came before us in the 82nd Airborne Division, America's guard of honor--but to also share stories," said LTC Anthony Clas of the 82nd Airborne Division.

This year's events will recognize the 40th anniversary of Operation Urgent Fury and the division's work during the invasion of Grenada in 1983. The event will kick off with the division run, then segue into other activities like a memorial ceremony, sports competitions and more.

"I'm looking forward to the Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Just seeing and celebrating the great achievements of former paratroopers and hearing about the stories that made them so pivotal to the division, pivotal to the army..." LTC Clas said.

Even though the festivities are happening at Fort Bragg, LTC Clas says anyone should feel welcome to join in.

"All American Week is open up to the community," Clas said. "We are part of this community. We love being a big pillar, a big staple of the community. So we do encourage civilians to come and join us."

To learn more and RSVP, anyone interested can go to the 82nd Airborne's website or to its public relations office.

