Archaeologist in Cumberland County give rare history lesson into Fort Bragg's past

Saturday, March 11, 2023 3:29AM
Archaeologist in Cumberland Co. give rare history lesson of Fort Bragg
ABC11 was taken to the site of the battle of Monroe's crossroads located in the heart of Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Archaeologists in Cumberland County gave a rare history lesson to ABC11 Friday, taking us to the site of the battle of Monroe's crossroads located in the heart of Fort Bragg.

On March 10, 1865, union and confederate forces took part in one of the last cavalry battles of the Civil War as it was coming to a close.

The battlefield is also considered sacred ground as it became the final resting place to many soldiers who died in that battle 158 years ago.

Fort Bragg will be redesignating to Fort Liberty later this year as part of a push to remove Confederate iconology from places of honor in the United States.

