Fort Bragg sets official date for name change ceremony

It will be renamed Fort Liberty by the end of the year.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fort Bragg officials said Tuesday that the Army post will officially change its name to Fort Liberty in a ceremony on June 2.

The name Fort Liberty was not chosen at random, officials said. "The word conveys the aspiration of all who serve and has special significance to Fort Bragg units and the surrounding community," according to a release.

A little more than a year ago, Fort Bragg officials asked the community to help find a name that would "represent the values and characteristics that would have significance for everyone."

"For many, the idea that any other name would replace Fort Bragg would mean losing a part of who we have been, who we are, and who we will be in the future when the nation calls." the release noted.

The Naming Commission for Fort Bragg considered numerous names, including those of more than 50 Medal of Honor recipients.

The post said the name Liberty "honors the heroism, sacrifices, and values of the Soldiers, Service Members, Civilians, and Families who live and serve with this installation. We view this as the next chapter in our history and look forward to honoring the stories of our military heroes from every generation and walk of life."

The Commission and community members finally agreed that the installation's new name shouldn't be for a single person, but for a value or characteristic that would have universal significance.

The name redesignation will be a phased approach culminating with the ceremony on June 2.

The Army post recently removed the name "Fort Bragg" from its access signs outside the installation.

