Fort Bragg removes name from signs outside installation

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A sign of things to come at Fort Bragg.

The army post removed the name "Fort Bragg" from its access signs outside the installation.

It comes as it will be renamed Fort Liberty by the end of the year.

This was an initiative from the Department of Defense to rename nine military installations that are named after confederate soldiers.

The price tag for the name change is expected to be more than six million dollars.