Society

'There wasn't a dry eye in the building': 9/11 firefighter with ALS enjoys daughter's wedding day

EMBED <>More Videos

9/11 firefighter shares wedding day joy with daughter despite ALS

ARIZONA -- Not even ALS could prevent a heroic New York City firefighter from sharing a special wedding day moment with his daughter.

Dennis Snider answered the call of duty at Ground Zero after 9/11, and for the last 15 years, he's been bravely battling a rare form of ALS.

When his daughter Tenaya recently tied the knot, Snider was at her side, sharing in the joy in his motorized wheelchair.

They then made it onto the dance floor for the more than appropriate song "Sweet Child of Mine."

Tenaya's brother shared images from the reception, later writing "there wasn't a dry eye in the building."

RELATED: Michael Strahan, 'GMA' help Chicago-area couple celebrate dream wedding at Navy Pier
EMBED More News Videos

After canceling their wedding twice due to the pandemic, an Army major and his wife had a dream wedding on Navy Pier with a special visitor from "GMA."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyalsfdnywedding
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heavy showers in Triangle as Claudette moves across North Carolina
Man shot, killed overnight on Guess Road in Durham, police say
Raleigh HS basketball player killed at graduation party: Police
Black trailblazers buried in Raleigh remembered on Juneteenth
Man linked to 22 car thefts arrested in Fayetteville
EMS worker shot at Juneteenth event in Raleigh
Plaque unveiled in Holly Springs to honor Negro League players
Show More
1 dead in Falls Lake drowning, sheriff's office says
Buyers lining up to check out 'house from hell' listed for nearly $600K
NC State baseball tops Stanford 10-4 in CWS opener
NC celebrates Juneteenth for first time since federal recognition
Meet the most important Civil War leader you've never heard of
More TOP STORIES News