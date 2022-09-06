Former Johnston County high school English teacher accused of statutory rape due in court

Amanda Doll, 37, is being held without bond on charges of statutory rape and taking indecent liberties.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- We could learn more today about a former Johnston County high school teacher who is charged with sexually abusing a student.

Amanda Doll, 37, is being held without bond on charges of statutory rape and taking indecent liberties. She is due in court on Tuesday.

Doll was an English teacher at West Johnston High School.

She was booked into jail on September 2. That same day, she was terminated from her teaching position.

Doll is being held without bond at the Johnston County Detention Center.