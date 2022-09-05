Johnston County high school English teacher arrested for statutory rape of child younger than 15

The 37-year-old had been working at the school for just over a year.

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Johnston County Public Schools teacher has been arrested on charges of statutory rape of a child younger than 15.

Amanda Doll, 37, was booked into jail on Sept. 2. That same day, she was terminated from her teaching position.

Johnston County Public Schools said Doll began as a substitute teacher in May of 2021. She was then hired as a full time English teacher at West Johnston High School in August 2021. She served in that position until her arrest Friday.

Doll is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.