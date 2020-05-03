fatal shooting

21-year-old killed in Wilson shooting

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 21-year-old was killed in a Wilson shooting Saturday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Selma Street.

Officers found Amaru Carroll-Lee, 21, of Wilson, with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255

