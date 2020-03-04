Coronavirus

Amazon employee tests positive for coronavirus

By KTRK
SEATTLE (WTVD) -- Amazon has confirmed that one of its employees contracted the coronavirus.

The shipping giant said the worker is in quarantine, but offered no other details and did not say what the worker's role was.

At least nine people have died because of the coronavirus in Washington and a number of schools in the state remain closed.

There has been one confirmed case in Wake County, a man who traveled back from Washington state,

Lawmakers are working to finalize a $7.5 billion emergency bill to fund the government's response to the outbreak.

Amazon has more than 50,000 employees in the Seattle region.

SEE ALSO:

RELATED | What to do if you think you have COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms
RELATED | Children at lower risk for severe novel coronavirus symptoms, expert says
RELATED | Fort Bragg, Sandhills leaders ramp up novel coronavirus preparedness as NC sees first COVID-19 case
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessncwashingtonhealthamazoncoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
Sound of apparent toilet flush interrupts Supreme Court
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Show More
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
More TOP STORIES News