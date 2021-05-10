Business

Amazon to build processing center in Johnston County, creating 500 jobs

Amazon to build processing center in Smithfield, creating 500 jobs

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Amazon plans to open a processing center in Johnston County, which will create more than 500 jobs, county and municipal leaders announced on Monday.

The jobs will offer a starting wage of $15 an hour.
The 620,000-square-foot facility will be built in Smithfield and is expected to launch operations in 2022.

"Amazon's selection of Johnston County for this important new facility will bring accessible job opportunities, local tax-base and economic diversification to Smithfield and beyond, and it marks a major win for our community," said Chad Stewart, chairman of the Johnston County Board of Commissioners. "We welcome the arrival of this game changing company and are deeply grateful for the positive impact it will make here."

Johnston County officials announce development of Amazon processing center



"Amazon has found a home in North Carolina and we are excited about this latest announcement for Smithfield," Governor Roy Cooper said in a statement. "Our world-class workforce is ready to step up and make the new, state-of-the-art facility a strong link in the company's supply chain."

Smithfield's Mayor Andy Moore called Monday a " historic day" for the town.

A spokesperson for Amazon said the company is excited to expand its footprint here.

"North Carolina has an incredible workforce that has been vital to our ability to serve our customers across the region," said Courtney Johnson. "The new jobs in Smithfield will provide competitive pay and comprehensive benefits on day one along with opportunities for professional growth and career development for those looking to build better and brighter futures."
