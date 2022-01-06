Sanford woman killed, AMBER Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl

Just went by #AmberAlert sign on 540 in the Apex. Police in Sanford are looking for 3 year old Riley Bockes. Allegedly she’s in the custody of her father Brent. #abc11 @AMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/StgDbPbQ85 — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) January 6, 2022

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for a child missing from Lee County after her mother was found dead in the home Wednesday.The Sanford Police Department is searching for 3-year-old Riley Harper Bockes.Riley is described as approximately 2 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.Authorities said the abduction suspect is Brent James Bockes, 50. Sanford Police told ABC11 that Bockes is Riley's father.Brent James Bockes is described as white, about 6 feet tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and a large scar on his left wrist, a tattoo across the stomach and a tattoo on the upper right arm.The child was taken from the 3900 block of Lee Avenue in Sanford.They are believed to be in a burgundy 2013 four-door Toyota Avalon with NC license tag number TJC1491.The Sanford Police Department told ABC11 that it responded to the address just after 1:15 p.m. for a well-being check. When they arrived, they found a woman dead inside the home. She was identified as Deana Michelle Bockes, who was married to Brent James Bockes.Her death is being investigated as a homicide, police said. Her cause of death is not being released until results are obtained from the medical examiner's office, police said.A photo of the missing child was not immediately available.Anyone with information regarding this abduction is asked to call the Sanford Police Department immediately at (919) 777-1005, or call 911 or *HP.