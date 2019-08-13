Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old abducted after mom was killed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One child remains missing as part of an Amber Alert that started with the killing of a 28-year-old woman and abduction of two young children.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Edward Garner, 35, killed Aiesha Shantel Summers and took his two children--Aziyah Garner, 1, and Dior Muhammad, 3. Summers' body was found around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Garner's 18-year-old son, Edward Garner Jr., was seen in the car with his father and siblings leaving the homicide scene. Investigators have not said what role, if any, Garner Jr. has played in the crimes.



An Amber Alert was issued late Monday night.

At 3 a.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that Aziyah Garner has been found safe. However, the locations of Dior Muhammad, Garner and Garner Jr. remain unknown.



Muhammad is described as a 3-year-old black girl. She is approximately 3-foot tall, weighing 32 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black pants and a gray shirt. No picture of Muhammad has been made available.

Garner and Garner Jr. were last seen driving a white 2000 Mercedes Benz S430 with NC license tag HCV-1629.

I-Team: Strict standards in place to issue Amber Alerts

Garner is 6-foot-1 with brown short cut hair and brown eyes. Garner Jr. is 5-foot-8 inches tall with short, brown hair and brown eyes.

This is the second Amber Alert is as many days in North Carolina. Monday, a 1-year-old was found safe near High Point, but the child's alleged abductor remains at large.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
charlottemurderamber alertkidnappingabductionhomicide
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cooper issues gun-safety orders, calls on legislature to move on gun bills
Babysitter charged after 3-year-old wanders to nearby club overnight
Raleigh police officer faces DWI, weapons charges
Raleigh man accused of groping woman in downtown Raleigh
Harnett County residents pack meeting to vent about exorbitant water bills
Cary women develop app they hope will change how you buy a home
Durham girl, 3, sells lemonade, buys supplies for moms in need
Show More
Durham County man finds 'huge bullet hole' in car after drive home
Poor, minority families lose when neighborhoods aren't counted in Census
Dole recalls baby spinach because of salmonella fears
Man killed, 11-year-old boy injured in Friday crash on NC 54
Fayetteville re-evaluating parking enforcement in downtown area
More TOP STORIES News