Amber Alert issued for missing Fayetteville teen Nevia Nixon

North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued the Amber Alert for Nevia Nixon on Thursday morning at 5:57.
She was last seen Sept. 25 at Welsh Place, which is a road located near the intersection of Yadkin Road and Brunswick Road.
Fayetteville Police Department first alerted the public to Nixon being missing on Oct. 3. The police alert identified Nixon as a teen who reportedly ran away from her parents/guardians.
For the missing person alert to be upgraded to an Amber Alert it must meet some strict state requirements. Some of those requirements include evidence that an abduction took place and belief that the child is in danger.
Investigators have not specified details surrounding any of the evidence that allowed them to upgrade it to an Amber Alert. As of this morning, police say there are no suspects concerning Nixon's disappearance.
The Amber Alert describes Nixon as 15 years old, 5-foot-3 inches tall, 170 pounds, has dyed red hair and hazel eyes.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Fayetteville Police Department immediately at (910) 676-1538, or call 911 or *HP.