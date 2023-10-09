AMBER Alert issued for 4-year-old girl in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing Durham 4-year-old.

Durham Police Department said Paisley Grayson was abducted by 37-year-old Mitchell Grayson. Investigators have not confirmed if Mitchell is her father or any other relation.

Mitchell is described as standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 175 pounds. He has tattoos on his leg, back, chest and both arms.

Paisley is around 3 feet tall and 30 pounds. She has orange hair and blue eyes.

Mitchell was last seen driving a gray 2000 Chevrolet Astro Van with NC plate HFS-7433. The vehicle has writing on the back of it reading "take a picture, it will last longer."

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.