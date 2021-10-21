Food & Drink

Former NC State football star and founder of Amedeo's Italian Restaurant dies at 85

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The founder of Amedeo's Italian Restaurant in Raleigh died Wednesday at the age of 85.

Amedeo "Dick" DeAngelis was a former all-ACC football player at NC State. He was a star player on the Wolfpack's first ACC Championship team in 1957.

His Raleigh restaurant has been a mainstay for Wolfpack fans in Raleigh for decades.

The restaurant announced DeAngelis' passing on social media.



Learn more about the restaurant and DeAngelis' life in this article from our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.
