Former NC State football star and founder of Amedeo's Italian Restaurant dies at 85

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The founder of Amedeo's Italian Restaurant in Raleigh died Wednesday at the age of 85.Amedeo "Dick" DeAngelis was a former all-ACC football player at NC State. He was a star player on the Wolfpack's first ACC Championship team in 1957.His Raleigh restaurant has been a mainstay for Wolfpack fans in Raleigh for decades.The restaurant announced DeAngelis' passing on social media.Learn more about the restaurant and DeAngelis' lifefrom our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.