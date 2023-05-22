Iam Tongi wins 'American Idol' title for season 21; first reaction from winner, judges

"American Idol" named a champion for its season 21. After a three-hour live performance filled show, 18-year-old Iam Tongi claimed the title of "American Idol." The Hawaii native captured the judges' hearts from his first audition.

After a three-hour live performance filled show, 18-year-old Iam Tongi claimed the title of "American Idol." The Hawaii native captured the judges' hearts from his first audition. His heartfelt performance about the recent loss of his father kicked things off for Tongi, and he sang from his heart every week after that first round and continued to impress viewers with his soulful style of singing.

"Honestly, it feels crazy and it feels unreal and I love just everyone," said Tongi.

The runners-up in this competition loved being here. Both Megan Danielle and Colin Stough says they're ready, and hopeful, for what comes next.

"Some good, heartfelt music and me just always being myself. I really want to sing at the Grand Old Opry. So maybe that'll happen," said Megan Danielle.

"Really, a goal of mine is, man, I want to have a hit, you know? I want a hit!' said Stough.

The judges know this is just the beginning for all of this season's finalists.

"Get out of tour. And if I have some advice for them, find a big act to open for because the more people see you, they won't forget you," said Lionel Richie.

"Whether you win or whether you're in the Top 10, I think these kids have a--building blocks and a platform to get going and tackle the world," said Luke Bryan.

Katy Perry is especially joyful about Iam.

"I see absolutely authentic talent, a massive heart and I see someone who is born for this," said Perry.

And Tongi is ready for what's next.

"For sure, I'm going to be doing live shows, concerts and stuff because I love live," said Tongi. "I'm going to have fun doing it."

In the night's most emotional moment, Tongi broke down thinking about his late father while singing "Monsters" with James Blunt.

"I'm singing next to a guy who has the most beautiful voice and he wears his heart on his sleeve and I felt just very lucky to be up there with him," said Blunt.

This season's "American Idol" journey is over but another one is officially on the way for 2024.