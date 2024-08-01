Carrie Underwood announced as new 'American Idol' judge

Carrie Underwood is returning to "American Idol" - this time as a judge. Twenty years ago, she came on the show as a contestant who won America's hearts and was crowned the winner.

Carrie Underwood is returning to "American Idol" - this time as a judge. Twenty years ago, she came on the show as a contestant who won America's hearts and was crowned the winner.

Carrie Underwood is returning to "American Idol" - this time as a judge. Twenty years ago, she came on the show as a contestant who won America's hearts and was crowned the winner.

Carrie Underwood is returning to "American Idol" - this time as a judge. Twenty years ago, she came on the show as a contestant who won America's hearts and was crowned the winner.

Carrie Underwood is your newest "American Idol" judge.

The eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer -- who won season 4 of the singing competition show in 2005 -- was announced Thursday as Katy Perry's replacement on "Idol."

Underwood will join returning judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie alongside host Ryan Seacrest when "Idol" returns to ABC and Hulu in spring 2025.

"I remember being at home in our little house in Checotah and seeing on TV that there were auditions in St. Louis," the Oklahoma native says in a video revealing the big news. "My mom said, 'If you wanna go, I'll drive you.'"

"I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show," she said of how she skyrocketed to fame. "I'm proud of everything that I was able to accomplish on the show and I'm so proud of everything that I've accomplished since."

Some of Underwood's accomplishments include selling 85 million records, amassing 28 No. 1 singles and snagging numerous awards.

"This season, Carrie Underwood comes home," a message in the video reads.

Underwood replaces Perry, who served as a judge alongside Bryan and Richie for seven seasons after the "Idol" revival kicked off on ABC in 2018.

The "Firework" singer announced her departure on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in February and later told "Good Morning America" in April that her time on "Idol" had "healed my heart."

Auditions for the upcoming season of "Idol" kick off Monday, Aug. 12.

For more information on auditions, visit the "American Idol" website here.