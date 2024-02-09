New York man with eyes taped shut rescued from remote part of Mexico

LIMONES, Mexico -- An American man was found by Mexican authorities in a house with his eyes taped shut in the town of Limones, which is in a remote area in Mexico's Quintana Roo province.

The man, Joseph Constantine Buonincontri, was found in a house made of natural materials, also known as huano, in a remote part of the jungle, according to the Quintana Roo Attorney General's Office.

Buonincontri is 35 years old and is from New York.

The man was found by Mexican authorities on Feb. 4, the Quintana Roo Attorney General's Office said in a statement to ABC News.

Members of the Mexican National Guard, the Mexican Army and the Quintana Roo police all participated in the search and rescue operation, the attorney general said.

Quintana Roo is located on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, with Limones about four hours south of Cancun.