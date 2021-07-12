Job fair in Durham Tuesday for restaurant, hotel positions

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham businesses will be participating in a job fair on Tuesday to find people to fill full-time positions in the hospitality industry.The food and beverage job fair will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. at Bay 7 in the American Tobacco Campus. Candidates should appear in person.More than 25 employers will be in attendance, offering full-time front and back of house positions.Many have starting wages of $15 an hour or more, organizers said.Spanish interpreters from tilde Language Justice Cooperative will be available to assist.Limited childcare will be offered through The Y for children ages three and up.Employers that will be in attendance include: Angus Barn, Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Kingfisher/Queeny's/QueenBurger, M Restaurants, Saladelia Cafe + Catering, The Mad Hatter's Cafe + Bakeshop, The Beyu Group, Tobacco Road Sports Cafe and Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club."We will be at the job fair with at least 10 open positions available to be filled for immediate hire," said Dorian Bolden, president and CEO, Beyu Caffe. "We've been careful and thoughtful throughout the pandemic, putting our team's safety first - so we're grateful for the chance to expand and meet with candidates eager to get started in an industry that offers opportunity and builds community. The food and beverage industry is shifting - I encourage you to come to the event and see for yourself."Walk-ins are allowed but job seekers are encouraged to register in advance