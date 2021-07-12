Business

Job fair in Durham Tuesday for restaurant, hotel positions

EMBED <>More Videos

Job fair in Durham Tuesday for restaurant, hotel positions

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham businesses will be participating in a job fair on Tuesday to find people to fill full-time positions in the hospitality industry.

The food and beverage job fair will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. at Bay 7 in the American Tobacco Campus. Candidates should appear in person.

More than 25 employers will be in attendance, offering full-time front and back of house positions.

Durham Public Schools offering signing bonuses up to $3,500 for new hires

Many have starting wages of $15 an hour or more, organizers said.

Spanish interpreters from tilde Language Justice Cooperative will be available to assist.

Limited childcare will be offered through The Y for children ages three and up.

Employers that will be in attendance include: Angus Barn, Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Kingfisher/Queeny's/QueenBurger, M Restaurants, Saladelia Cafe + Catering, The Mad Hatter's Cafe + Bakeshop, The Beyu Group, Tobacco Road Sports Cafe and Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club.

"We will be at the job fair with at least 10 open positions available to be filled for immediate hire," said Dorian Bolden, president and CEO, Beyu Caffe. "We've been careful and thoughtful throughout the pandemic, putting our team's safety first - so we're grateful for the chance to expand and meet with candidates eager to get started in an industry that offers opportunity and builds community. The food and beverage industry is shifting - I encourage you to come to the event and see for yourself."

Walk-ins are allowed but job seekers are encouraged to register in advance here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdurhamhoteljobs hiringpersonal financerestaurantfinancecovid 19 pandemicjobs
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
39M families to start getting child tax credit payments this week
UNC's Unsung Founders Memorial desecrated over the weekend
Hot & Humid, Isolated Storm
Megalodon shark teeth found in Florida, South Carolina after Elsa
5 people experience vision issues due to bug zapper at Durham VA
NC families anxiously await arrival of Child Tax Credit checks
Show More
Nearly 10,000 people to split $3.6 million jackpot in NC
NC shark attack survivor featured in National Geographic special
3 children ages 5, 6 and 9 among the victims in Surfside collapse
Newly-painted Black Lives Matter mural defaced in Elizabeth City
VIDEO: Michigan carnival ride malfunctions, almost tips over
More TOP STORIES News