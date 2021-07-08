Business

Durham Public Schools offering signing bonuses up to $3,500 for new hires

EMBED <>More Videos

Durham Public Schools offering bonuses up to $3,500 for new hires

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools is offering signing bonuses as an incentive to encourage educators to apply for positions in areas like math, science, and exceptional children.

New hires can get a signing bonus up to $3,500.

Additional bonuses up to a cumulative total of $8,000 will be offered based on the school, grade level and field of study.

This state is offering a $1,500 bonus for going back to work

According to the district, funding will come from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund as part of the Education Stabilization Fund in the CARES Act.

Durham Public Schools said it needs to fill more than 300 vacancies.

WCPSS offers bonuses for new bus drivers as it works to fill more than 80 positions

The recruitment bonuses will be based on two factors: hard to recruit areas and NC low-performing schools status.

Teachers who want the bonus must agree to work with the district for three full years. The recruitment bonus will be paid over that three-year period with the first bonus installment being given in September 2021 and the remaining amount being split between September 2022 and 2023.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdurhamdurham public schoolseducationjobs hiringpersonal financeteacherfinancecovid 19 pandemicjobs
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
TIMELINE: Elsa expected to bring heavy rain, possible tornadoes to NC
Wake County deputy released from hospital one month after being shot
Owner of venomous zebra cobra snake that escaped in Raleigh cited
Fire dept. saves 2 people who were thrown from boat on Cape Fear River
UNC Black student groups call for change after tenure debacle
Amazon delivery truck driver killed in crash on I-85N
Show More
Another arrest made in murder of pregnant woman in Fayetteville
Emergency managers worry about tornadoes, tourists as Elsa nears
More donors needed in midst of "severe shortage" of blood supplies
Thales Academy announces masks will be optional in schools
Sisters killed in Florida condo collapse buried in same casket
More TOP STORIES News