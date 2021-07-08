Durham Public Schools offering signing bonuses up to $3,500 for new hires

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools is offering signing bonuses as an incentive to encourage educators to apply for positions in areas like math, science, and exceptional children.New hires can get a signing bonus up to $3,500.Additional bonuses up to a cumulative total of $8,000 will be offered based on the school, grade level and field of study.According to the district, funding will come from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund as part of the Education Stabilization Fund in the CARES Act.Durham Public Schools said it needs to fill more than 300 vacancies.The recruitment bonuses will be based on two factors: hard to recruit areas and NC low-performing schools status.Teachers who want the bonus must agree to work with the district for three full years. The recruitment bonus will be paid over that three-year period with the first bonus installment being given in September 2021 and the remaining amount being split between September 2022 and 2023.