u.s. & world

2 Americans dead in eastern Ukraine: Officials

The State Department confirmed the two deaths.
By Patrick Reevell and Shannon K. Crawford
EMBED <>More Videos

Russia hits Ukraine's Black Sea port in wake of grain deal

Two Americans thought to have been fighting for Ukraine have died in the eastern reach of the country, according to officials.

"We can confirm the recent deaths of two U.S. citizens in the Donbas region of Ukraine," a State Department spokesperson said. "We are in touch with the families and providing all possible consular assistance."

They added: "Out of respect to the families during this difficult time, we have nothing further."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
russiaukrainesoldiersu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 ABC, Inc.
U.S. & WORLD
Russia hits Ukraine's Black Sea port in wake of grain deal
Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation's 4th largest prize
Marines' 1st Black 4-star general to be confirmed
2 children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, CDC says
TOP STORIES
Sampson County deputy shot, one suspect still on the run
Fayetteville woman declared dead despite being very much alive
Kenly officials hold closed meeting after multiple officers step down
$25M worth of state property stolen, damaged, lost in last decade
Nursing German Shepherd on the mend after machete attack
ABC11 recognizes Disability Pride Month and its growing significance
2 charged with murder in Spring Lake shooting of Fayetteville man
Show More
Marines' 1st Black 4-star general to be confirmed
Cary police arrest second suspect in connection with shooting
COVID cases trending up as BA.5 variant spreads
5-year-old beekeeper creating buzz in Orange County
2 children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, CDC says
More TOP STORIES News