Amtrak proposes new and enhanced train routes in North Carolina

A new map released by Amtrak on Wednesday shows the potential growth of rail service across the country over the next 15 years, including a new and enhanced routes in North Carolina. Amtrak's 2023 vision takes into account the passing of President Joe Biden's proposed $2 trillion infrastructure plan If that plan passes, the passenger train company said it will be able to fix bridges, stations and tunnels that have outlived their initial design and construction.The map is "the beginning of a very long conversation, but it's very hopeful," said Marc Magliari, a spokesperson for Amtrak Government Affairs and Corporate Communications."This is an aspirational map, not prescriptive," he said. "There are other ideas that others will have."The proposed enhancements and expansion for North Carolina includes brand new routes to Wilmington and Asheville--as well as a new route from Raleigh into Richmond, Virginia.Line improvements and enhancements would happen along the existing lines between Raleigh, Greensboro, Salisbury and Charlotte.However, many Republicans have already begun criticizing Biden's plan. They are on the record being against the higher corporate taxes the plan proposes to pay for the infrastructure improvements.Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn: