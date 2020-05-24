Share your heroes: FedEx driver Andre Peterson works tirelessly through COVID-19 pandemic to deliver what people need

Andre Peterson is a friend to anyone he meets. He has been working tirelessly through the COVID 19 pandemic making sure folks receive what they need, continuing to make deliveries as a FedEx driver."We've known him for almost 12,15 years now," one couple said of the recent college graduate and father. "He's always been a person that will be there for you.""I do see him as a hero," another friend confessed. "Even though he's that humble, he won't admit that he is."