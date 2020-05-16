Share your heroes: Durham Costco janitor Konstantinos Gkoulioumis 'goes above and beyond' to protect people amid COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Konstantinos Gkoulioumis is a janitor and maintenance worker at the Costco in Durham.
He started his job in the spring 2016 and was named employee of the month in August.
"Our father, Konstantinos is our hero," his two sons said. "He's an essential worker, and he puts his life in danger coming in contact with all sorts of viruses."
"He can fix anything," a former manager said. "The guy is amazing, he found solutions to anything."
