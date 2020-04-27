ABC11 Together highlights Chef Mark Elliott of Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- We continue to share your heroes on ABC11.
On Friday, our journey took us to Moore County to meet businessman and chef Mark Elliott, thanks to his daughter Madison.
On March 17, Chef Elliott was forced to close his restaurants. He's since continued to support the community, including creating a Facebook group page, "saveourserviceindustry" to give a voice to service workers affected economically during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"My dad has always taught me to dream big and to work for my goals," Madison Elliott said. "He is doing that every day and I think that's pretty awesome."

