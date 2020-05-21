Andrea Harris, minority economic development trailblazer and The Institute co-founder, dies

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Andrea Harris, co-founder of The Institute and a trailblazer for minority economic development on Durham's Black Wall Street, died Wednesday, according to long-time friend Lew Myers.
Myers said Harris had been battling a "long illness" before she died at Duke Hospital.
Harris and Myers co-founded The Institute, a nonprofit minority-economic-development office, in 1986. Back in the 1980s, Harris previously told ABC11, North Carolina was doing less than 1 percent of its business with minorities and women. In 2019, thanks in part to her efforts, that number was up to 15 percent.
Harris, a giant on Durham's Black Wall Street, won many leadership and business awards throughout her lifetime, including multiple Orders of the Long Leaf Pine, the state's highest honor.
In response to her death, former Durham Mayor Bill Bell said, "A tremendous loss to the community for which she so ably served."
