Anthony Anderson reflects on Emmy nominations, final season of 'Black-ish'

"I'm not ready for it to end. I'm looking forward to it ending now that I've accepted the fact that this is going to be our final season. And I already have a plan in motion for us to move forward as a team," said Anderson. "This is the first time I've ever been part of a successful show where they are giving us a season to wrap up eight years."
Anderson has been nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy every season. He is thinking positively that this is the year he will finally take the trophy home.
"When I win an Emmy, not if, when I win an Emmy, my mother will probably repel from the rafters, unbeknownst to me, in celebration of me winning and to throw it out there, 'I'm funnier than he is. I should be getting one, too," laughed Anderson.
Anderson filled in for several days hosting "Jimmy Kimmel Live" this summer. He'd actually love to make late night a part of his future.
"I do. I do. That's always been a plan," said Anderson. "This is what I want to do eventually and that's part of the big picture for me to one day have, to sit behind a desk and have my own talk show."
Before that, though, he's got more work to do on "Black-ish." The show will return mid-season, which means sometime early 2022.