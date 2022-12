Anti-Semitic sign spotted over Moore County highway

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An anti-Semitic sign was spotted over a Moore County highway Sunday morning.

The sign was located on a bridge over US-1 near the town of Vass, in the same area that two Duke Energy substations were vandalized on Dec. 3.

The Moore County Sheriffs office told ABC11 they are in possession of the banner and are working to find out the meaning behind it and how it got there.