Governor Cooper: Moore County power grid attack looked at as act of domestic terrorism

More than 36,000 customers still don't have power, according to Duke Energy.

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- It will be another day of waking up in total darkness for people in Moore County.

Residents there dealing with a third day of impacts from an attack on the power grid.

More than 36,000 customers still don't have power, according to Duke Energy.

A curfew is still in place overnight. School is out for a second straight day. A decision about tomorrow is expected around 4 p.m. today.

State Bureau of Investigation is just one of the many agencies working around the clock to figure out who left Moore County residents in the dark and the cold.

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie fields says whoever did this knew exactly what they were doing. He joined Governor Cooper to lay out as much as he could regarding the investigation. The governor saying protecting the state's infrastructure is a top priority.

SEE ALSO: Drag artist vows to return to Moore County despite recent show ending early due to power grid attack

Duke Energy are also doing their part, but say they do not want to reveal any security measures. But an ex-FBI agent says it does appear that there are high quality cameras at the substations that could help investigators crack the case.

"I'm always concerned about critical infrastructure and we certainly need to learn from this incident as to what we may need to do because these kinds of things cannot happen," Gov. Cooper said.

He added this attack is being looked at as an act of domestic terrorism.