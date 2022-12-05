Moore County schools closed, curfew in place until massive power outage restored

More than 30,000 people are waking up in Moore County without any power and running water as temperatures dipped below freezing after an attack on the county's power grid.

Moore County Schools will be closed today and a decision about Tuesday will be made later.

Until power is restored, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields has imposed a nightly curfew that starts at 9:00 p.m. and ends at 5:00 a.m.

A shelter has been set up for people seeking refuge from the cold.

Duke Energy officials say based on the damage some people in Moore County could be without power until Thursday.

Sheriff Fields confirms the damage to two power substations was caused by gunfire leaving behind millions of dollars worth of damage.

The FBI has been called in as part of the investigation.