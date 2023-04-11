Person shot at Apex shopping center

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Apex Police are investigating after a person was shot near a shopping center.

It happened about 1:30 p.m. outside the Academy Sports and Outdoors store in the 1150 block of Pine Plaza Drive.

The victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

Police said that "All involved parties are in custody" and this appeared to be an isolated incident stemming from an altercation.

Police Chief Jason Armstrong plans to conduct a media briefing to update this investigation about 4:30 p.m.

