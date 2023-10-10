The shooting happened in April outside the Academy Sports + Outdoors store in the 1150 block of Pine Plaza Drive.

SBI agent will not face charges in deadly Apex shooting

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- An agent with the State Bureau of Investigation will not face charges in the shooting death of a man in Apex, according to Wake County District Attorney's Office.

The shooting happened back in April outside Academy Sports and Outdoors store on Pine Plaza Drive.

According to police, Dayve Rafael-Sanchez and another woman tried to steal ammunition.

When the pair got to their car, SBI Agent Denzel Ward happened to be in the parking lot at the same time and attempted to stop them.

That's when police say Rafael-Sanchez allegedly picked up a rifle and agent Ward fired shots in self-defense.

Police say Ward was not wearing a body cam at the time of the shooting.

Preliminary autopsy results show Rafael-Sanchez was shot three times.

Final autopsy results still haven't been released.