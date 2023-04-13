Apex police to update deadly shooting involving 18-year-old, SBI agent

Officials are expected to provide an update after an off-duty SBI agent shot and killed the 18-year-old outside Academy Sports in Apex.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Apex police are expected to provide an update after an off-duty SBI agent shot and killed an 18-year-old outside Academy Sports.

Police have identified 18-year old Dayve Sanchez as the man who died. The SBI agent was identified as 29-year-old Denzel Ward who has been with the department since 2020.

Apex police said when officers arrived there was a fight between Ward and an unidentified woman in the parking lot.

Sanchez was lying nearby on the ground.

It's still unclear why Ward was in the parking lot of Academy Sports.

911 calls from the incident were released to the public yesterday that came in from witnesses at Academy Sports and nearby businesses, who detailed the exchange between Sanchez and Ward.

The 911 Operator asked one of the callers if they saw the suspect.

"He's literally outside with the guy. He has him on the floor. He's like choking him," the caller said.

Another 911 caller described seeing Sanchez on the ground not moving.

"There was a lot of yelling and I'm not sure the person on the ground that was shot just now, he is completely unresponsive. I believe it was two or three shots," said the caller.