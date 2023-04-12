Suspect, officer involved in deadly Apex shooting identified

Apex Police are investigating after an SBI agent apparently shot and killed a man after a suspected shoplifting incident, Police Chief Jason Armstrong said Tuesday afternoon.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Apex police have released the identities of the suspect who was shot and killed by an SBI agent at an Apex sporting goods store over a suspected shoplifting incident.

According to police, the 18-year-old who was killed has been identified as Dayve Sanchez. The SBI agent who opened fire is 29-year-old Denzel Ward.

Officers are investigating the shooting that took place after a suspected shoplifting incident on Tuesday.

SEE ALSO: Durham man arrested in Virginia bank robbery turned hostage situation

It happened about 1:30 p.m. outside the Academy Sports + Outdoors store in the 1150 block of Pine Plaza Drive.

Police say Sanchez and a woman ran out of the store and were met by the SBI agent in the parking lot that lead to the shooting.

The woman involved in the case is in the hospital and is not facing charges at this time.

No other information is available at this time.

MORE NEWS: Report: Harnett Co. deputy going 95 mph during chase before crash