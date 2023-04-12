Durham man arrested in Virginia bank robbery turned hostage situation

Five people were held hostage inside including a child at a bank in Arlington.

ARLINGTON, V.A. -- Terrifying moments at a bank in northern Virginia when a bank robbery turned into a hostage crisis.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at a Wells Fargo in Arlington.

Police say the suspect, 30-year-old Oscar Gonzalez Allarenja from Durham, entered the bank demanded money and threatened to use a gun.

Five people were held hostage inside including a child.

Officers were able to safely remove all the hostages, no injuries reported.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody.