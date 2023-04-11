Police are investigating after an SBI agent shot and killed a man after a suspected shoplifting incident at Academy Sports. Family members identified the victim as an 18-year-old from Durham.

Family says 18-year-old Durham man was person killed by SBI agent outside Academy Sports in Apex

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Apex Police are investigating after an SBI agent apparently shot and killed a man after a suspected shoplifting incident, Police Chief Jason Armstrong said Tuesday afternoon.

It happened about 1:30 p.m. outside the Academy Sports + Outdoors store in the 1150 block of Pine Plaza Drive.

Armstrong said three people were involved in the incident. When officers arrived, they found "three individuals" who were involved in the incident. One man was on the ground with a gunshot wound, a woman was there and another man was "actively involved in the altercation," he added.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Family members identified him as 18-year-old Dayve Rafael Sanchez.

Dayve Rafael Sanchez was 18 years old. Courtesy of Sanchez family

"Dayve is loved. He's a kid. He was only 18 years old," said family friend Joyce Bloodsworth. "He had his whole life to live, and we just want answers because we love and care about him very, very much and he should not be gone."

On Tuesday evening, Sanchez's mother told ABC11 that they only found out about his involvement in the incident a few hours ago and the family was shocked at the news saying the actions don't line up with who they know Sanchez to be. Family members also said the woman who was with Sanchez was a "new friend."

Armstrong said the investigation is still ongoing and officers are interviewing witnesses who were in the parking lot, but he added that the incident began with an apparent shoplifting incident inside the Academy Sports.

He said a man and a woman were inside the store when the woman apparently attempted to steal ammunition from a counter display. Armstrong said the man and woman ran out of the store with the stolen goods, and once in the parking lot, the two encountered a man who turned out to be an SBI agent.

The agent, who was on duty at the time of the altercation, then shot the man, who was believed to also be armed.

WATCH: Police chief delivers briefing on shooting

Armstrong said a second weapon was found next to the gunshot victim.

"We believe that was his weapon," Armstrong said.

The woman was also taken to a hospital for evaluation but was not shot during the incident, the chief added.

Police have not yet confirmed that Sanchez was the man who was shot. They have not yet identified the woman accused of shoplifting.

As of Tuesday evening, police have not charged her. Armstrong said the shoplifting incident is still under investigation and a determination of charges has yet to be made.

The police chief said he has reached out to District Attorney Lorrin Freeman and to SBI leadership since this was an officer-involved shooting.

The Apex Police Department is in charge of the initial investigation per request from Freeman.

The SBI agent, who has not been identified, has been assigned to administrative duty pending the outcome of Apex PD's criminal investigation and the SBI's internal investigation. It's not clear, Armstrong said, as to whether the agent was there on business or for personal reasons.

"We are sorry about this unfortunate incident and are grateful for the quick actions of the first responders," a spokesman for Academy Sports + Outdoors told ABC11. "We have made ourselves available to the Apex Police as they investigate this ongoing situation and refer all questions to them."

