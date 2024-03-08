WATCH LIVE

Apex church provides free dresses, accessories to prom-goers

Friday, March 8, 2024 2:57PM
Apex United Methodist Church is opening its Prom Shoppe once again.

The two-day shopping event is for teens in need of a prom dress, accessories or makeup. The best part: it's all free.

The Prom Shoppe on 100 South Hughes Street is happening Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Any NC teen can participate and no proof of financial hardship is required.

This is the 16th year the church is putting on this program.

"The average cost for a girl to attend prom now is over $1,000," Prom Shoppe volunteer Brandy Sadler said. "Parents are having to make the choice between paying rent, paying medical bills, or a prom dress. And we're here to alleviate that burden for families."

