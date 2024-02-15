Apex Prom Shoppe will provide free dresses, accessories for teens

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Apex United Methodist Church is preparing to put on The Prom Shoppe.

The two-day shopping event is for teens in need of a prom dress and accessories. The best part: it's all free.

This is the 16th year that Apex United Methodist Church is putting on the program.

"The average cost for a girl to attend prom now is over $1,000," explained Prom Shoppe volunteer Brandy Sadler. "Parents are having to make the choice between paying rent, paying medical bills, or a prom dress. And we're here to alleviate that burden for families."

Hundreds of volunteers transform the church gym into a fun boutique providing dresses, shoes, accessories and makeup at no cost to hundreds of teens from across North Carolina. Donations are in need, especially plus-size dresses. Items are being accepted until March 1 at the following locations:

Apex United Methodist Church at 100 S. Hughes St in Apex

Twisted Scissors Salon in Cary at 950 High House Road in Cary

EnV Salon at 219 N Salem St suite 102 in Apex

The Prom Shoppe at Apex United Methodist Church will be held Friday, March 8th from 3 - 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 9th from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Any NC teen can participate. No proof of financial hardship or appointment is required.