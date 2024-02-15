Apex Prom Shoppe will provide free dresses, accessories for teens

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Apex United Methodist Church is preparing to put on The Prom Shoppe.
The two-day shopping event is for teens in need of a prom dress and accessories. The best part: it's all free.
This is the 16th year that Apex United Methodist Church is putting on the program.
"The average cost for a girl to attend prom now is over $1,000," explained Prom Shoppe volunteer Brandy Sadler. "Parents are having to make the choice between paying rent, paying medical bills, or a prom dress. And we're here to alleviate that burden for families."
Hundreds of volunteers transform the church gym into a fun boutique providing dresses, shoes, accessories and makeup at no cost to hundreds of teens from across North Carolina. Donations are in need, especially plus-size dresses. Items are being accepted until March 1 at the following locations:
The Prom Shoppe at Apex United Methodist Church will be held Friday, March 8th from 3 - 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 9th from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Any NC teen can participate. No proof of financial hardship or appointment is required.