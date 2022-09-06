How to stop apps from tracking your every move

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With the start of the school year, you may find yourself along with your kids downloading new apps. When it comes to apps you want to make sure you're not oversharing your personal information, including your exact location when it comes to these apps.

Before you download an app, take a look at its history, especially new apps to see the reviews and also what information it's collecting on you. Location is typically one feature apps want to track. Some apps like Uber and Google Maps need that data from you so you can use their apps. However, do all the apps you're using or your kids need that?

To check your privacy settings on your device click on settings, and then scroll down to the apps, and click on each one. You can see which app has access to all of your photos, microphone, even Siri, and search functions. Location is typically also there, and you can decide how much you want each app tracking your every move. Hank Schless with Lookout a company that provides security, privacy, and identity theft protections says, "If you download some app that will give you really good photo filters and it asks for your location that doesn't quite line up. So make a common sense call as to what it makes sense or maybe is riskier, malicious."

You need to check these privacy settings often, as apps can update their default settings without your knowledge. If your kids have any apps on their devices, take the time to check their settings to make sure they are not oversharing personal information.