Tornado Emergency: The worst outbreak in North Carolina history

It was 10 years ago that North Carolina got slammed with a tornado outbreak never before seen in our state.It happened on April 16, 2011."I don't think we thought that it would be the worst outbreak in North Carolina history, you just can't really predict something that extreme, the parameters were in place, that it was looking to be a significant event," said Meteorologist Chris Hohmann. "We were upgraded to a high risk that morning of the event before the storms we did, which is very unusual we've only been in that designation a handful of times in our history, and then we knew that we were in for what could be a catastrophic event."Right now on the ABC11 North Carolina streaming app, available on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV, we're showing an ABC11 First Alert original documentary, 'Tornado Emergency.'