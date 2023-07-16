Durham police investigating series of robberies targeting Hispanic victims

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Police Department is investigating a series of armed robberies targeting Hispanic victims.

Police said several Hispanic victims reported being followed home when leaving businesses on Guess Road near the area of Avondale Drive and Foushee Street. Once at home, police said victims reported being robbed of items such as cash, debit cards, and phones.

Police said they have responded to at least 12 different armed robberies between July 1 and July 11.

The Durham Police Department is asking community members to be aware of their surroundings and to remember the following crime prevention tips:

Have your keys ready when approaching your home or vehicle.

Park in well-lit areas.

If someone is following you, do not drive directly to your neighborhood. Instead, drive to a well-lit area. If you can, drive to a police substation.

Do not walk alone in dark areas.

Refrain from carrying large amounts of cash with you.

If you are confronted, always cooperate with the robber. Your life is more important than items of material value.

Get as much information as you can about the suspect (s) and any vehicle involved, including the plate number if at all possible.

Call 911 as soon as possible after the robbery. Provide the dispatcher with as much information as possible.

Do not be concerned about your immigration status if you are a foreign national when reporting a crime. Please report all suspicious activity and crime by calling 911.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call Investigator T. Blake at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29282 or Investigator S. Ellison at (919)560-4440 ext. 29550.

