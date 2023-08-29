Man sought in armed robbery of Hillsborough convenience store

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hillsborough police are seeking help from the public in finding a man suspected in an armed robbery of a convenience store on Sunday.

On Monday, police said warrants have been obtained for Emanuel Whitted, 51, of the 400 block of Split Rail Lane in Orange County. He is wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping and interfering with emergency communications.

Police said Whitted is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Emanuel Whitted Hillsborough Police Department

The robbery happened about 5:30 p.m. at the Circle K convenience store, 500 S. Churton St.

A cashier called 911 and reported that a man came behind the store counter and pushed a gun against the cashier's back.

The robber forced the worker into a restroom and then left in a red, older model Ford Taurus on South Churton Street heading toward Oakdale Drive.

Anyone with information about the robbery or Whitted's whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Van St. Pierre by email or phone at (919) 296-9533. Anonymous crime tips can be reported by calling (919) 296-9555 or using the See it, Say it, Send it app or website. Or contact police through Facebook.