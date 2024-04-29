Arrest made in deadly stabbing at Cumberland County sports bar

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Monday that a suspect was in custody in connection with a deadly stabbing at a Spring Lake sports bar.

Sarker Kamrul Hasan, 36, of Spring Lake, turned himself in Monday morning at the Cumberland County Detention Center. He was wanted. on a voluntary manslaughter charge in the killing of Derek James Frerichs on April 24 at Pyrates Sports Bar, 651 W. Manchester Road in Spring Lake.

Frerichs was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center after the stabbing but later died from his injuries.

Hasan was processed into the Cumberland County Detention Center and released on a $40,000 secure bond.

His first appearance is at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Anyone with further information about this investigation is asked to please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Sergeant J. McLeod at (910) 677-5548. Contact Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477 to remain anonymous. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.

